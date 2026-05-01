BMW Please Give Us More Good Interior Color Schemes Like China's Long-Wheelbase iX3
We are constantly lamenting the state of automotive colors, as the vast majority of new cars are sold in black, grey, silver or white. That's finally starting to change, with more automakers introducing fun colors (or, at least, muted ones) to their lineups. But perhaps an even bigger problem is the lack of good color schemes on the inside of new cars. Again, some companies are starting to get better about offering colors beyond the typical red or brown, but it's still pretty dour in general.
BMW is working to right the ship, though. At the recent Auto China show in Beijing, the Bavarian automaker revealed the long-wheelbase version of its new iX3 crossover, and the China-only model is available with a fabulous red-and-white color scheme taken straight from the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X concept. It's a much more in-your-face red than the one we've already seen in the regular iX3, and the colors cover basically every surface of the cabin.
Strawberries and cream
In the standard iX3, if you go for the Digital White or terracotta Castanea color schemes (the latter shown below), those colors are found on the entirety of the seats, but only some sections of the dashboard and door panels, and the carpets are all black. But in this Chinese iX3L, everything is red, from the entire dashboard and door cards to the carpets, center console and other plastic components. Well, everything is red aside from the bits of cream white used on the door armrests, headliner and upper sections of the seats. It makes the interior look even more futuristic and upscale.
Beyond just this new color scheme, the iX3L gets a bunch of interior enhancements and new features. The front passenger seat has an extendable leg rest, and there are additional seat-adjustment controls on the sides of the center console. There's more legroom for rear-seat passengers, of course, also they also will enjoy plush headrests, thicker cushions, a larger angle of recline for the seatback, a wireless charging pad in the fold-down armrest, coat hangers, more ambient lighting elements and large speaker grilles.
It's a throwback to 2012
What really tickles my brain is how this interior evokes one of BMW's best color schemes ever. Back in 2011, BMW introduced the four-door Gran Coupe version of the third-generation 6 Series, and the hero spec in all the press photos was simply fabulous. On the outside was one of BMW's first factory satin-finish paints, Frozen Bronze Metallic, while the interior was finished in Opal White and Amaro Brown leather. You could even get white ash wood trim.
Now I know the colors are different than this iX3L interior, and the way the colors are split is also different, but I get the same vibe from both. BMW offered essentially the same color scheme on the 8 Series Gran Coupe that replaced the 6er, but since then we haven't really seen anything like it. Here's hoping the U.S.-spec iX3 will be offered with this Chinese interior design, and better yet, here's hoping BMW will keep introducing even more punchy colors.