BMW Please Give Us More Good Interior Color Schemes Like China's Long-Wheelbase iX3

We are constantly lamenting the state of automotive colors, as the vast majority of new cars are sold in black, grey, silver or white. That's finally starting to change, with more automakers introducing fun colors (or, at least, muted ones) to their lineups. But perhaps an even bigger problem is the lack of good color schemes on the inside of new cars. Again, some companies are starting to get better about offering colors beyond the typical red or brown, but it's still pretty dour in general.

BMW is working to right the ship, though. At the recent Auto China show in Beijing, the Bavarian automaker revealed the long-wheelbase version of its new iX3 crossover, and the China-only model is available with a fabulous red-and-white color scheme taken straight from the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X concept. It's a much more in-your-face red than the one we've already seen in the regular iX3, and the colors cover basically every surface of the cabin.