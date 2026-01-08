BMW Only Built 103 Manual M6 Gran Coupes, So Even In Basic White This One Is Worth Bidding On
When you start talking M cars, the F06 M6 Gran Coupe doesn't usually come up all that often. It looks pretty good, especially now that it's had time to age, and we've seen the direction BMW later took many of its designs. But it's just one of those cars you don't hear about anymore, and at least for me, it's an easy one to forget about. Plus, they're also at that weird point in their depreciation curve where they aren't cheap enough to show up a lot of performance bargain lists, but they aren't especially valuable, either.
Still, you're going to want to pay attention to this Cars & Bids auction, not because the M6 Gran Coupe in question is an especially exciting color but because it has a manual transmission. A very, very rare manual transmission. Apologies for going Big Corvette Man for a minute, but according to the BMW Registry, only 103 M6 Gran Coupes were ever built with a manual transmission. And only in North America. How many other three-pedal M cars can you think of that barely got a three-digit production run? Exactly.
This is a seriously rare car we're talking about here, and while I'm sure you've told yourself you need to save money these days, maybe it's time to do the exact opposite. Buy the rare BMW M car, or else, it could be a very long time before you have the chance to buy another one. BMW only built 103 of them, after all.
Still got that BMW M power
Even though we're talking about a decade-old car here, it's not like it's some performance slouch. Under the hood, you get a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8 that makes 575 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, and that six-speed manual sends the power exclusively to the rear wheels. Even without the assistance of all-wheel drive, that should be enough power to give you a 0-60 time in the low four-second range. And since it's an M car, you know it can handle the corners, even if it's also a luxury sedan that was pretty heavy for the time.
If you just read that and thought, "Wait, I thought that car only made 460 horsepower," I have some good news for you. This particular car also has the Competition Package that added more power, as well as a sports exhaust, a sportier suspension, and quicker steering. Plus, it also has the Executive Package that adds several comfort features and the convenience of a head-up display. Are the ventilated front seats going to improve your lap times? That's doubtful. But will they make driving on hot days a little more enjoyable? Absolutely. Oh, and did I mention the excellent Sakhir Orange/Black interior?
The real question, though, is how much this thing will actually sell for. You may be able to buy a regular M6 Gran Coupe for the cost of a new, mid-tier Honda Accord, but the manuals are both much rarer and much more desirable, meaning this car likely won't come cheap. Then again, wouldn't it be worth it to own one of only 103 manual F06s ever built?