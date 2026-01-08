BMW Only Built 103 Manual M6 Gran Coupes, So Even In Basic White This One Is Worth Bidding On

When you start talking M cars, the F06 M6 Gran Coupe doesn't usually come up all that often. It looks pretty good, especially now that it's had time to age, and we've seen the direction BMW later took many of its designs. But it's just one of those cars you don't hear about anymore, and at least for me, it's an easy one to forget about. Plus, they're also at that weird point in their depreciation curve where they aren't cheap enough to show up a lot of performance bargain lists, but they aren't especially valuable, either.

Still, you're going to want to pay attention to this Cars & Bids auction, not because the M6 Gran Coupe in question is an especially exciting color but because it has a manual transmission. A very, very rare manual transmission. Apologies for going Big Corvette Man for a minute, but according to the BMW Registry, only 103 M6 Gran Coupes were ever built with a manual transmission. And only in North America. How many other three-pedal M cars can you think of that barely got a three-digit production run? Exactly.

This is a seriously rare car we're talking about here, and while I'm sure you've told yourself you need to save money these days, maybe it's time to do the exact opposite. Buy the rare BMW M car, or else, it could be a very long time before you have the chance to buy another one. BMW only built 103 of them, after all.