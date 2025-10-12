What Does Toyota's TRD Acronym Stand For?
Like many OEMs, Toyota builds performance-oriented versions of some of its most popular models, which can be identified by special badging. Toyota models that have been built with enhanced off-road performance come with TRD badges. TRD stands for "Toyota Racing Development," and it has made some pretty exciting cars for the brand over the years, such as the 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.
TRD is essentially a factory tuning and racing subdivision under the larger Toyota umbrella. Toyota Racing Development provides engineering support for Toyota race cars in NASCAR and NHRA, and for road cars, TRD produces performance-focused components for some Toyota models (primarily SUVs and trucks), including shock-absorbent suspension components geared toward off-roading. TRD models may also come with special wheels, tires, superchargers, and even unique interior stitching or other aesthetic modifications, depending on the trim level. Toyota currently offers TRD Pro packages for the 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra, which are all modified and tuned by TRD to be fully off-road capable from factory. You can also buy TRD-produced parts from Toyota or dealers in an a la carte capacity if you want to gear up your "regular" Toyota.
Toyota's racing legacy
Toyota's expertise in racing dates back to the 1950s, when its first performance division (TOSCO) was established to build a car for an Australian endurance race. Then, after working its way up and achieving racing success in the '60s with the 2000GT it co-developed with Yamaha, Toyota rebranded TOSCO as Toyota Racing Development in '76 and ramped up tuning and modifying track and road cars under the TRD vision. TRD supported the brand on cars such as the AE86 and modified Supras, further cementing Toyota as a racecar builder. By the '90s, TRD had made off-road victory possible for Toyota in races like the Baja 1000.
Today, TRD is primarily dedicated to off-road performance, while GR (Gazoo Racing), Toyota's other performance division, is now Toyota's track-oriented arm focused on bringing sportier cars to the road. Conceived in the 2000s with the goal of bringing racing insights to road cars, the GR division is now responsible for beloved models such as the GR Corolla, GR86, and GR Supra, and in June 2025, it released a concept for a hydrogen-powered GR Le Mans car.
What comes with the TRD badge?
Throughout its time with the brand, TRD has supported Toyota in competing in everything from the Baja 1000 to the Indianapolis 500 to the NASCAR Cup Series. Now, as the factory tuning arm for Toyota's SUVs and trucks with a particular focus on off-road capability, TRD offers both fully-built vehicles and specialized parts to enhance performance.
There are three possible trim levels for TRD vehicles: TRD Pro, TRD Off-Road, and TRD Sport. Pro and Off-Road trims are geared toward off-roading, with tuned suspension, wheel and tire upgrades, and other additions, including locking differentials and skid plates designed to support performance in dirt. The Sport trim equips Toyota trucks and SUVs with street performance capabilities via turbocharging, suspension, and transmission upgrades (the Tacoma TRD Sport is an eight-speed automatic, for example), and aesthetic enhancements such as underbody lights and body-colored accent trim. TRD vehicles are also offered in signature colors, and they're usually really cool — take the TRD Pro's light blue shade Wave Maker, for example.
Toyota Racing Development has come a long way from its early days in endurance racing as the TOSCO division, and it has helped create some of Toyota's most beloved (and high-performing) modern cars through its TRD lineup.