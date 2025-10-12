What Does Toyota's TRD Acronym Stand For?

Like many OEMs, Toyota builds performance-oriented versions of some of its most popular models, which can be identified by special badging. Toyota models that have been built with enhanced off-road performance come with TRD badges. TRD stands for "Toyota Racing Development," and it has made some pretty exciting cars for the brand over the years, such as the 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

TRD is essentially a factory tuning and racing subdivision under the larger Toyota umbrella. Toyota Racing Development provides engineering support for Toyota race cars in NASCAR and NHRA, and for road cars, TRD produces performance-focused components for some Toyota models (primarily SUVs and trucks), including shock-absorbent suspension components geared toward off-roading. TRD models may also come with special wheels, tires, superchargers, and even unique interior stitching or other aesthetic modifications, depending on the trim level. Toyota currently offers TRD Pro packages for the 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra, which are all modified and tuned by TRD to be fully off-road capable from factory. You can also buy TRD-produced parts from Toyota or dealers in an a la carte capacity if you want to gear up your "regular" Toyota.