Which Automakers Should Build A New Supercar?

As I said in the city car blog, I love supercars. There's a lot more variety in the category than you might expect, from powertrain configuration and price to styling and intent, and my favorites are always the weirder, more interesting ones. For me, the answer is clear: If I discovered a genie's lamp right now, my first wish would be for Peugeot to make a supercar.

I can hear you laughing, but you shouldn't be. Peugeot has a long history of racing, including endurance racing in the top-level classes. It has three Le Mans wins under its belt, with the awesome 9X8 currently competing in the FIA WEC series. That's already a good basis for a production supercar to start with, but there's even more precedent, as Peugeot has designed a number of supercar concepts over the years. There was the 1984 Quasar and the 1986 Proxima, which were both based on the mid-engine 205 T16 rally homologation hatch, and the 1988 Oxia (seen in the photos in this post), which was developed as a competitor to the Ferrari F40 and Porsche 959 based on Peugeot's Le Mans racer with a twin-turbo V6 and 217-mph top speed. More recently, Peugeot put out the awesome Onyx concept, which is purposefully rusting.

Peugeot

So, there's precedent for a Peugeot supercar, and it would be really easy to justify to go along with the company's racing programs. It could even use the 9X8 as the basis for a production supercar's styling, which would be great because the 9X8 looks cool as hell, and maybe it could even use that racer's hybrid V6. But really, I'd be happy to see any sort of Peugeot supercar come to market.

What about you? Which automaker do you think should build a new supercar next? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.