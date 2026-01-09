These Automakers Should Build New City Cars, According To Our Readers
Earlier this week I was thinking about city cars, one of the most fun and innovative segments in the entire auto industry. While they may not be popular here in the U.S. anymore, I think that could change in the future (even if what Trump said about kei cars has nothing to do with it). City cars are becoming more popular in Europe, and they're booming in Japan and China, the latter of which has tons of new microcars and small EVs that look awesome. So I posed the question: Which automaker do you think should make a new city car?
I said I'd accept brands that have never made a city car before as well as ones that have, and that while "city cars" might normally be thought of as things like the Smart Fortwo and Fiat 500, a larger sort of city car would be a fine answer too. Some of you had some very good ideas, ones that I would genuinely love to see happen. Without further ado, these are my favorite responses.
Volvo
It'll never happen but I'd love for Volvo to give us a refreshed C30 with the choice of hybrid or all-electric powertrains, and optional AWD. So many good renders out there of what could be.
Submitted by: Funky Dynamite
I'd love for Volvo to do a new two-door hatch.
Honda
For the US market, Honda would have the market credibility and broad appeal. Personally I'd like some retro flair.
Submitted by: scoobylicious
Honda has some amazing retro designs on its kei cars, it would be great to see that style applied to something Fit-sized.
Buick
Echoing the sentiment in the comments that city cars should be entry level and affordable, Buick should make one. At least back in the day, I heard people refer to Buick as a "poor man's Toyota" because you can get a cheap reliable car without the Toyota tax. As such, a city car wouldn't look out of place in their lineup.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Buick could definitely get away with making a city car for China, especially given the brands GM has under its umbrella. Maybe rebadge one of Wuling's tiny EVs!
Koenigsegg
Koenigsegg, just because they wouldn't be able to build a normal one, and would reinvent half of the components, making it both a technical wonder, and also incredibly unreliable in real world use.
Because, Koenigsegg.
(Also an excuse to bring back the TFG 2.0L Inline 3 engine.)
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
We already know from the Gemera that Koenigsegg can pull off some incredible packaging. This would rule.
The Americans
Ford & GM!
And sell them in the USA for around $15K for a base model. Maybe around $20K if you wanted a bunch of goodies like an automatic, power windows and locks, phone connection, touch-screen infotainment system, push-button start, etc.
Bring back the inexpensive entry-level car!
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Great ideas. Maybe the Ford could be called Fiesta, and Chevy could name its car Spark?
Mini
Ummm... Mini?
The OG was a packaging miracle – Less is More.
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
I still think Mini should make something like the Rocketman.
Lucid
Lucid for sure! The Air and the Gravity are groundbreaking in each of their segments, and their engineers manage to cram an insane amount of tech, lux, and futurism into every product. I can only imagine what they'd do with a city-car sized package. And I know their midsize products are going to be killer!
Submitted by: JacksonGoToMC
Now we're talking.
Lexus
Lexus had the CT200h, which was just about perfect as a city car for young professionals getting a first Lexus. Hatchback, Lexus interior with some nice leather patterns like saddle and black, decent hybrid design.
So of course they ended it.
Submitted by: Winter Cat
Lexus did recently show the LS Micro concept, so a city car isn't totally out of the question. But I'd love to see a direct replacement to the CT, too.
Acura
Acura could probably make a decent city car. Call it the IDX, or TDX, or [something]DX
Submitted by: Mustangmania
An Acura Fit would be nice.
Lincoln
Also Lincoln city car project would go crazy! A lux pint-sized pod for the urban consumer would be really popular, especially in NYC and San Francisco. And it could share a platform with a more economical Ford twin! I know FoMoCo has said no more compacts in their future, but I remember they were contemplating this with the Lincoln C Concept way back in the day.
Submitted by: JacksonGoToMC
I loved the C concept.
All of them
All automakers should be mandated to build a city car, or spend the equivalent amount of money on free public mass transportation infrastructure. If GM helped finance high speed rail and mass intra-urban transit, who knows how much better things would be.
Submitted by: Haricot_Rouge
Excellent idea. Bugatti's already made a train!