These Automakers Should Build New City Cars, According To Our Readers

Earlier this week I was thinking about city cars, one of the most fun and innovative segments in the entire auto industry. While they may not be popular here in the U.S. anymore, I think that could change in the future (even if what Trump said about kei cars has nothing to do with it). City cars are becoming more popular in Europe, and they're booming in Japan and China, the latter of which has tons of new microcars and small EVs that look awesome. So I posed the question: Which automaker do you think should make a new city car?

I said I'd accept brands that have never made a city car before as well as ones that have, and that while "city cars" might normally be thought of as things like the Smart Fortwo and Fiat 500, a larger sort of city car would be a fine answer too. Some of you had some very good ideas, ones that I would genuinely love to see happen. Without further ado, these are my favorite responses.