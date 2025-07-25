These Are Your Favorite Supercars
Is there anything more fun than a supercar? They're art, extreme engineering, and delirious sounds and speed all wrapped into one object, an object you can (if you're so lucky) interact with and be a part of. Driving a supercar is a rush few ever get to experience, but just being in the presence of a perfect marriage of form and function like a supercar can be pretty good too.
After soaking in the rip-roaring fun that was the Goodwood Festival of Speed I had a lot of supercars on the brain. So I asked what your favorite supercars are, and it definitely delivered a hit of excitement I've been missing since I got home from England. None of these answers will surprise you, but it is fun to scroll through and listen to the engine exhaust notes of some of the most beautiful and powerful cars in history.
Accept no substitutes
McLaren F1. It has been surpassed, but it will always be the greatest to me. And even though I'm a proponent of real colors on cars, I'd take one in gray.
and
But it held the title of fastest NA car for over 20 years, I think it wasn't until the Valkyrie that it was finally beat. And the F1 is a more usable car in almost every possible sense of the word. Holding that kind of record for that long is a hell of a feat. Especially when you realize top speed wasn't even on Gordan Murray's mind when he designed it.
From Stillnotatony and Liffie420
A Gen Z/Elder Millennial favorite
Countach. As I got older, I know there are better ones available, both before and after it, but the Countach stands out as THE supercar that defined the class when I was a kid.
Besides, speaking as a former teenage boy from the glory days of supercar poster days, the super flat nose to windshield shape allowed something I was even more interested with than the underlying car to lay on this area.
and
Countach for me too. There's countless modern supercars out there that would be easier to live with and that beat it on performance, but it's like a first love, troubled or not the impressions last a lifetime. Somewhere I have a photo of me when I first moved out to CA, the first thing I put up in my room was my large poster of a black Countach that I brought from RI. Wonder what ever happened to that! Might have to get another.
From hoser68 and Dan60
Nothing like a Ferrari F50
This may be controversial, but Ferrari F50. First of all, it has to be a Ferrari because everyone is a Ferrari fan even if they're not a Ferrari fan. Then there is plenty to like with light weight, a V12, a manual and a removable hardtop like a Corvette that gives you the best of both worlds. It lives in the shadow of the F40, but I think it's the better car and its looks have aged very well.
Of course I probably will never be able to afford one, but maybe I'll get to drive one someday.
From fabey
The grumpy Jalopnik response
To be completely honest, none. Anything that is outside of being able to be acquired by a relatively normal person on a reasonable budget is basically fictional.
Recently did some mountain road driving near Santa Cruz and was seeing Porsches and Ferraris and McLarens driving around and I didn't actually get excited until we saw an ST205 Celica GT-Four park across the street, and I turned to my partner and I was like 'That is definitely the coolest, and very possible the rarest car we will see today.'
I also happened to be pulled over for speeding at a common resting point at the time, so the fact that it pulled me out of my annoyance at getting a speeding ticket is pretty significant.
From Ian
One of the most beautiful cars ever built
Of all time? Miura. I had a Matchbox car of a Miura when I was a child. There was something magical about them. I finally saw one, live and in-person, a few summers ago. I couldn't stop staring. Whatever you think the Miura is, it's more.
From JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Another wonderful-sounding engine from Ferrari
I have begrudgingly become a Porsche fan. I drove a 996 last year and kind of bought it with utter annoyance that it was as good as everybody says they are. Anything faster than my slowest variant of the 996 is...cool, but of little interest to me personally. I couldn't actually use anything faster on the road.
Which is why I have little interest in supercars or hypercars – especially the modern ones with nine million horsepower, carbon brakes, and active aero. I know my opinion dates me. It makes me feel very old. But, if I'm going to pick a supercar it's going to be older, slower, and have some real flaws. My personal top three are the Ferrari 288, the Jaguar XJ220, and the Bugatti EB110. All three are gorgeous. The Ferrari isn't outrageously powerful, so it's still at the top of my list, where it has been since it was new and I was a little kid.
From Poorsche
The unforgettable car built by a tuning company
I've always had a place in the supercar lust for a Saleen S7. The craziness of the project that brought it to life and the great racing history are fantastic. Plus it looks great.
and
I'd have to agree about the Saleen S7 LM. Low-slung with fins and scoops galore. This beauty has been on my mind ever since Bruce Almighty transformed his 240Z and galloped away with it. Even kind of looks like it could be the American version of an NSX-R GT. Nowadays, almost all supercars ape this look and it's become homogenized, but in the early aughts...(chef's kiss)!
From Cluck and DW
Absolute perfect
Lexus LFA. The story behind its development, including sound engineers from Yamaha Music tuning the exhaust, is one of the best things ever.
But don't take my word for it.
and
There is a strong tendency to look at the LFA on paper and compare it to its contemporaries, which is the wrong approach. From everything I have read, the car is an absolute work of art created by Toyota's top craftsmen. Despite not being the absolute top performer of the era, it is still a thrilling car to drive.
From half man half bear half pig and Stephen
Another absolute stunner
Second gen Ford GT. LOVE the lack of the snob factor with that car. Others are faster, better looking, and have custom interior that took 1,000+ hours to build by hand but the snob factor ruins them.
The best super car-lite is the final 1997 911 Turbo S. Subtle changes on it and more about go than show. It is the antithesis of a Ferrari with their crest painted on the fenders in bright yellow to say "LOOK AT ME I AM IN A FERRARI".
From Tex
Go with your gut
I gotta go with the Porsche 959. If you need me to give you the logic behind my choice, I think your missing the point. The answer to 'Your Favorite Supercar?' should be based on gut, not reasoning.
and
I do miss the Ferrari F40/Porsche 959/Lamborghini Countach arguments of the late 1980s. The 959 was the tech marvel with the slick AWD system and everything computer controlled in an analog era. The Ferrari F40 was the banshee of the bunch. That puny V8 turbo, zero creature comforts, screaming even at idle. And the old guard Lamborghini that was on every car fan's poster with the huge wing, fat tires, and massive V12. And the arguments started there.
From Crucial Taunt and Xavier96
A commenter in the here and now
We're in 2025. Let's keep the past where it belongs. It's been 30 something years since the Mclaren F1 came to the streets. Stop the nostalgia. The De Tomaso P72, in red with golden wheels, AKA, the most beautiful car of this century, combines the curvaceous style of the golden era with carbon fiber, unmatched beauty, luxury, exclusivity and usability, despite it's price and (probably) maintenance cost. It's as fast as an ordinary driver can deal, probably reliable, thanks to it's Ford Coyote based V8, that sounds reasonably aggressive and it has a stick shift. It has a badge full os history and tradition. It's not an obvious choice, almost a connouseur machine. Ticks all my boxes.
From Danilo Dantas