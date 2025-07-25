These Are Your Favorite Supercars

Is there anything more fun than a supercar? They're art, extreme engineering, and delirious sounds and speed all wrapped into one object, an object you can (if you're so lucky) interact with and be a part of. Driving a supercar is a rush few ever get to experience, but just being in the presence of a perfect marriage of form and function like a supercar can be pretty good too.

After soaking in the rip-roaring fun that was the Goodwood Festival of Speed I had a lot of supercars on the brain. So I asked what your favorite supercars are, and it definitely delivered a hit of excitement I've been missing since I got home from England. None of these answers will surprise you, but it is fun to scroll through and listen to the engine exhaust notes of some of the most beautiful and powerful cars in history.