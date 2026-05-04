Understanding The Differences Between Generic And Manufacturer OBD-II Codes

From the late '80s onward, cars were becoming more and more technically advanced, and an old-school toolkit could only do so much. So, following some development (and the limited OBD-I design), the OBD-II port was introduced as a standardized way to access a vehicle's diagnostics. It became mandatory from 1996 onward for all cars and trucks sold within the U.S. A proven success, the OBD-II port changed car repair forever and soon became the global standard.

If a fault is present, the car's diagnostic system will produce a diagnostic trouble code (DTC). You can access these codes via the OBD-II port, which requires using an OBD-II scanner. To do so, simply locate the OBD-II port beneath the dash, connect your scanner, and turn the ignition to the on position without starting the engine. It's easy enough to do. However, there are generally two types of DTCs — generic and manufacturer codes — and understanding the differences between the two is more involved.

A generic DTC starts with one of the four following letters: P, B, C, or U. Those letters stand for powertrain, body, chassis, and network, respectively. If the second symbol of the DTC is a 0, then it's a generic code. In the case of manufacturer codes, the same four letters apply, but the second character will be a 1. The rest of the code describes the issue and doesn't dictate whether it's generic or manufacturer specific.