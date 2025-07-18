Don't Listen To YouTube, Your Project Car Doesn't Have To Be A Mad Science Project

I got into wrenching on cars out of necessity more than enthusiasm, because as a broke college kid who needed to get to class and my job working the counter at a convenience store, I had to fix anything that went wrong with my cars by myself. That evolved into modifying and updating, and I haven't had a car with stock wheels since. Is it a curse as much as a blessing? Absolutely, but if you're enthusiastic about it you can have a lot of fun and meet so many great people ruining your life with a crappy old project car.

James has a similar experience across this video, as he gets help from a lot of his car enthusiast friends who push him to learn more and get better. Could he have just gone out and bought a catback exhaust and bolted it on in his driveway alone? Sure, but learning to weld a custom exhaust together with a friend is a lot more fun and entertaining, and probably a bit cheaper, too.

Enthusiasts, and especially broke enthusiasts, have been the lifeblood of the community for decades, and that hasn't changed. Yeah, maybe the price of cars you want has gone up exponentially in the last few years, but you don't have to have a collector car to have fun. This is just a simple five-door MK3 Golf, but it can make you fall in love. Instead of complaining about how you can't afford an Integra Type R anymore (you never could), go get something cheap and get wrenching.