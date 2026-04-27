Here's How Much The Big Three CEOs Made In 2025 In Case You Want To Be Mad Today

In 2025, Stellantis was slapped with a massive $26.3 billion net loss. Of course, that was mostly due to the $26.5 billion write-down it took because it all but gave up on electrification. The miserable year meant that United Auto Workers union-represented employees didn't receive any profit-sharing checks from the automaker.

Filosa's mantra thus far has been to pretty much do the opposite of everything his predecessor, Carlos Tavares, did. That's why EVs have fallen by the wayside, and big, gas-powered engines are back in vogue. For those wondering, Tavares made about $14 million in 2025 after leaving the company in December of 2025, according to Freep.

Filosa's pay was made up of about a $1.8 million base pay with the potential to hit up to 400% in short-term incentives, according to The Detroit News. If all goes well, he could be making up to $23 million a year by 2028. Not bad, Antonio, not bad.

Ford, while not losing as much money as Stellantis in 2025, had a rough year nevertheless. It reported an $8.2 billion net loss following a $19.5 billion EV business writedown and a fire at an aluminum supplier in New York. It also set a record number of recalls through the year — 153 in total, covering nearly 13 million vehicles.

Still, Farley got an 11% raise in 2025 — now up to $27,519,558. We've reported that this number works out to be about 295 times the median annual pay ($93,397) for all other employees. Ouch. His base pay remained the same at $1.7 million, but other factors like stock awards, non-equity incentives and earnings target rewards mean he cracked $27 million in '25. In 2024, he earned just under $25 million.