When Gas Hits $10 A Gallon, What Road Trip Is Still Worth Taking?

There are so many gorgeous and delightfully varied places to go on this ridiculous marble floating in space. I have gone on ridiculously long road trips for basically no reason at all other than I could, and been stunned by the scenery, the cultures, and the communities around every turn. I can't recommend a good road trip enough to get some weight off your shoulders, decouple from the rat race, or just have an enjoyable time. Sometimes it's not even about the destination, but the act of getting out and seeing the world in your favorite car.

So, with fuel prices continuing to ping pong all over the place, it got me thinking about some of the great road trips I've enjoyed and whether I would be able to enjoy them again or if I'm getting priced out of my favorite pastime. Nobody knows how expensive gasoline will get, and it may never go back down. Let's say it hits 10 dollars for a gallon, would you still drive anywhere beyond your absolutely mandatory car use? My very important question for you on this wonderful Saturday is this; once gasoline is too expensive, is there somewhere on your list that's still worth the cost of the drive?

There are certainly mitigating factors that could assist in your road trip, like swapping your gas guzzling daily for a hypermiling hybrid, or taking a scooter and a tent instead of a motorhome. If you can get your fuel consumption as low as possible to keep the expense of $10 per gallon gasoline from getting you too blue, which greener pastures are you riding off toward? Sound off below with your worth-the-cost road trips. Come out to the coast, we'll have a few laughs. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.