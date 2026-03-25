What Driving Habits Are You Changing Now That Gas Is So Expensive?

My advice is to avoid unnecessary journeys, as sad as that is for driving enthusiasts like you and me. Or at least be conscious of your route. I went for a hike this weekend, which was conveniently located just off of Angeles Crest Highway. As I was enjoying myself on this iconic twisting road, I realized how long it had been since I took my own car out for a spirited drive rather than one of the press cars I'm often living with. I was busy falling back in love with my car, when suddenly, I caught a glance of the gas gauge. How had I already used almost half of the tank I panic topped-off just before the war news hit gas prices?

I ended up topping off again after my drive because prices aren't getting any lower. Putting five gallons of premium into my car cost me $30, and that's at my secret Shell station that's usually significantly cheaper than all the others. I say the drive was still worth the $30, plus it got me to a spot that brought me a lot of peace, which was the goal.

If you're trying to save money, though, I recommend avoiding unnecessary trips where you can. If you are losing it and you just need to go drive somewhere like me, I might recommend avoiding your favorite roads. I tend to selectively forget about high gas prices and efficient driving when I drive on my favorite roads. What do you do in times like these? Share your tips and anecdotes in the comments section below.