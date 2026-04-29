This Has Been The Least Recalled Car Brand For More Than Ten Years

Consumer preferences when buying a car are shifting. The sixth annual U.S. Consumer Insights Report, published in 2024 by CarGurus, found that 41% of buyers consider reliability a key factor in selecting their new car (up from 35% in 2022), followed by MSRP and running costs. An increasing number of buyers want a more reliable car, but is a car still reliable if its recalls are more frequent than its oil changes?

German legacy automaker Mercedes-Benz leads the list of the least recalled car brands in the latest iSeeCars study, with nine models ranked among the least recalled cars in the study. Toyota and Lexus are not too far behind. Consider us surprised, since Consumer Reports has ranked Mercedes-Benz 19th on its current brand reliability ratings. That's not a typo; Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Mazda, and Audi all rank higher than Mercedes in Consumer Reports' reliability survey.

We've already reported that Toyota overtook Subaru as Consumer Reports' most reliable brand in 2026 after the latter flirted with the top spot the previous year. However, the Subaru Ascent is included among the 25 most recalled cars in the same iSeeCars study, and so are the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. This doesn't mean that Subaru and Volkswagen are less reliable than Mercedes-Benz, but a Subaru or Volkswagen owner can expect more factory recalls on average.