Who Owns Range Rover Today, And Are They Still Made In England?

Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: Range Rover is not its own brand. Range Rover is actually a model — or more recently, a sub-brand — of Land Rover. Land Rover got its start shortly after World War II making rough-and-tumble utilitarian vehicles inspired by the still-capable Willys Jeep that was ubiquitous in that conflict. In 1970, Land Rover launched an upmarket SUV called the Range Rover and a future of confusing naming conventions was cemented.

From its inception in 1948 up until the mid-1990s, Land Rover was British-owned. That changed in 1994, when the floundering carmaker was purchased by BMW. Obviously, BMW is a German company, but Land Rover (and Range Rover) vehicles continued to be produced primarily in Rover's storied factory in Solihull, England, near Birmingham. BMW pushed some meaningful changes at Rover, like finalizing the rollout of a second-generation Range Rover SUV, as well a smaller, more entry-level vehicle called the Freelander. Nevertheless, BMW divested itself of Land Rover in the year 2000 to Ford.

The Blue Oval and Land Rover might seem like strange bedfellows, but consider that Ford also owned Jaguar at the time. Ford managed to hang onto Land Rover for slightly longer than BMW did, but amid the Great Recession in 2008, the brand was sold to Indian juggernaut Tata Motors, along with Jaguar. Tata still owns Rover today, but where are the vehicles actually made? Every far-flung corner of the world, as it turns out.