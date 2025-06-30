Who Owns Range Rover Today, And Are They Still Made In England?
Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: Range Rover is not its own brand. Range Rover is actually a model — or more recently, a sub-brand — of Land Rover. Land Rover got its start shortly after World War II making rough-and-tumble utilitarian vehicles inspired by the still-capable Willys Jeep that was ubiquitous in that conflict. In 1970, Land Rover launched an upmarket SUV called the Range Rover and a future of confusing naming conventions was cemented.
From its inception in 1948 up until the mid-1990s, Land Rover was British-owned. That changed in 1994, when the floundering carmaker was purchased by BMW. Obviously, BMW is a German company, but Land Rover (and Range Rover) vehicles continued to be produced primarily in Rover's storied factory in Solihull, England, near Birmingham. BMW pushed some meaningful changes at Rover, like finalizing the rollout of a second-generation Range Rover SUV, as well a smaller, more entry-level vehicle called the Freelander. Nevertheless, BMW divested itself of Land Rover in the year 2000 to Ford.
The Blue Oval and Land Rover might seem like strange bedfellows, but consider that Ford also owned Jaguar at the time. Ford managed to hang onto Land Rover for slightly longer than BMW did, but amid the Great Recession in 2008, the brand was sold to Indian juggernaut Tata Motors, along with Jaguar. Tata still owns Rover today, but where are the vehicles actually made? Every far-flung corner of the world, as it turns out.
Range Rover production expands to India
In 2023, Tata Motors rebranded its Jaguar Land Rover division as simply JLR. In the case of Land Rover, what used to be different models like Range Rover or Discovery are now treated more like their own unique brands. We suppose that's to avoid product names like the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. At any rate, a healthy number of vehicles continue to be built in the U.K., both at the original Solihull factory and another facility in Halewood, England.
Of course, Tata Motors is an Indian company, so it only stands to reason that since 2011, some Rovers are also manufactured at a large facility in Pune, India. To facilitate economical worldwide sales and distribution, factories also exist in Brazil, China, and Slovakia. Note that not every factory makes every single model. Therefore, the origin of your Land Rover is partly dependent on which model you've selected.
Additionally, geography has a large role in determining where each Rover vehicle is manufactured. At the risk of oversimplifying, Rovers are often built in the region in which they're being sold. For example, vehicles for the China market are less likely to come from Europe and vice-versa. Bringing the focus back on Range Rover in particular, the iconic SUV was built exclusively in the UK until 2024. That's when Tata began making them in India as well, to meet a higher level of demand from buyers in that nation.