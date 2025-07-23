Acura Kills The TLX After Only Selling 7,478 Of Them In 2024

Then again, the deck was also stacked against the TLX's success, even before the first example rolled off the assembly line. It was, after all, a new sedan in a world that no longer likes sedans. Instead, most buyers want a crossover of some sort. Even if you're just looking at luxury vehicles, sedans reportedly dropped from 22% of the market in 2022 to 18% in 2024.

"The migration to utility vehicles has just not stopped, even in the luxury segment," Brinley told AutoNews. "Luxury sedans are still more popular in the luxury segment relatively than they are in the mainstream segment, but even so, the share keeps dropping."

The other issue, of course, was that even though the TLX and Acura's performance version, the TLX Type S, were pretty darn good cars, they both competed in seriously crowded segments with long-established players, as well as newcomers such as the Cadillac CT5 and Genesis G80. And while you could expect the TLX to cost less to maintain and repair in the long run, it struggled to stand out. Sure, it came with a fancy all-wheel drive system and didn't cost quite as much as some other cars in the segment, but clearly, that wasn't enough to bring in a steady stream of paying customers.

Then again, prices on used TLX Type Ss are already getting down into the low $30,000 range, so maybe the upside here is that you'll soon be able to pick up a pre-owned, all-wheel-drive TLX with 355 horsepower in the mid-to-high twenties. So at least there's that. It's just too bad Acura didn't offer it with a manual transmission.