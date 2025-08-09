Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is 39 Times More Likely To Be Stolen Than The Average Car

The Chevy Camaro ZL1 may look like the ultimate Hot Wheels car, but it's also hot wheels for car thieves. It tops the latest Highway Loss Data Institute report of the most stolen cars in America, which says it's 39 times more likely to be stolen than the average car. It's nearly twice as likely to be stolen as the second-place car, the Acura TLX with all-wheel drive. Other versions of the Camaro shouldn't feel left out, as they take third place on the list.

The Camaro is a notable exception in the top 20, being the only sports car on a list dominated by trucks and SUVs. Comparable top-end Ford Mustangs, Dodge Charger Hellcats, and even Corvettes don't make the top 20 at all. What is it about the Camaro in general, and the ZL1 in particular, that makes it so desirable to thieves? It's not just the 650-horsepower 6.2-liter LT4 V8, or because this car once sent a Jalopnik writer to jail for speeding. HLDI believes it's because of a security vulnerability that makes the Camaro easier to steal than other cars.

"In the case of Camaro ZL1, it is very desirable to thieves, and, on top of it, there's a vulnerability that makes them relatively easy to steal," Matt Moore, chief insurance operations officer at HLDI, told CBS News. "Due to the vulnerability, with the right knowledge and right bits of technology, someone who can gain access to the inside of one of these Camaros can steal it relatively easily."