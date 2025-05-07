Newark Airport Chaos Caused By Failing 1980s Technology

With hundreds of delays and cancellations over the past week, flying out of Newark-Liberty International Airport has been a nightmare. Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday called for an investigation into what happened at the New York City-area airport. However, the facility's air traffic controllers point to outdated technology in their understaffed tower. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the controllers' union, stated that members lost radar and communications with incoming planes for 90 seconds on April 28.

It can't be overstated how dangerous it is for air traffic control to go down for any period of time at a major international airport. The fired copper wire is believed to be the cause of the outage, but dated computers from the 1980s with stereotypically green-tinted monochrome monitors don't give FAA personnel any confidence while on the job. Newark is already deal with reduced capacity with a runway under renovation and United Airlines, the airport's most significant carrier, is encouraging its passengers to fly out of other airports in the area. Paul Rinaldi, former NATCA president, told New York magazine: