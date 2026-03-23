Plane Crashes Into Fire Truck At LaGuardia Airport, Killing Both Pilots

Jazz Aviation, the airline operating under Air Canada, confirmed the crash and issued a statement.

"Flight 8646 was en route to LGA from Montréal (YUL). The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and 4 crew members, although this is subject to confirmation. The incident occurred at approximately 11:47PM on March 22, 2026. Further details will follow as soon as possible."

Photos from the crash show the Bombardier CRJ's nose completely demolished and sticking up in the air, with debris hanging down. Passengers were still able to exit the plane via stairways placed at the emergency exit doors.

Since the plane's cockpit was crushed during the crash, killing both pilot and co-pilot, passengers didn't have any information about what happened or what to do. CNN spoke to one of the passengers aboard flight 8646, who spoke about the chaotic aftermath following the crash. "Pretty quickly, we didn't have any directions because the pilot's cabin had been kind of destroyed, so somebody said let's get the emergency exit and all jump out, and that's what we did." Officials closed LaGuardia Airport at 3:16 a.m. on March 23, and is expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.