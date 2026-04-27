Why You Should Call Your Local Costco Before You Buy Their Tires Online

Costco offers plenty of car-related perks to its members. From car repair discount packages to premium new tires that usually offer very competitive prices, Costco warehouses are a haven for car enthusiasts. Their tire offerings are quite enticing, particularly the tire installation package included in every purchase. The freebies cover the installation, valve stems, balancing, and nitrogen air, among others. Part of the package is a comprehensive road hazard warranty that fares pretty well against comparable warranties from Mavis and Discount Tire.

However, you might have noticed that Costco warehouses offer slightly lower prices on new tires than when shopping online, and there's nothing unusual about that. The company states that some of its products sold online may have different prices than what you'll find at physical stores, and the added cost accounts for shipping and handling fees. Moreover, some products in its online store may not be available at warehouses. The retail giant adds that it does not price-match warehouse prices for items purchased on Costco.com.

With that in mind, it's probably worth calling or visiting your local Costco before buying tires. Price-sensitive buyers might save a bit by checking prices at their local warehouse before buying online. However, while tires sold at Costco.com can often be costlier, for many buyers, the added convenience more than makes up for the price difference.