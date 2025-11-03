How Does Costco's Tire Warranty Compare To The Competition?

Costco's tire warranties are extremely competitive. For starters, members get an installation package and lifetime maintenance services for every purchase. It also includes mounting, balancing, tire rotations, flat repairs, and inflation pressure checks until the tread depth reaches 2/32 of an inch (1.6 millimeters), which is the legal minimum for tire tread depth before they degrade to the point of messing up your car's barking distance. Moreover, the installation package includes new rubber valve stems (TPMS valve stems are an extra charge and are, unsurprisingly, available at Costco), while each new tire gets inflated with nitrogen, because regular air is so yesterday.

Those alone make Costco tires an enticingly good deal, but there's more. All tires bought at Costco are eligible for the discount chain's road hazard warranty, which is different from the standard warranty of the tiremaker. It covers road hazard failures (including cuts, impact damage, or non-repairable punctures) for 60 months or five years from the purchase date, or until the tire tread depth reaches 2/32 of an inch, whichever comes first.

The black and white includes conditions like presenting the original purchase receipt, signing a Costco Wholesale tire adjustment form, and ensuring your vehicle's steering & suspension remain in tiptop shape to claim the warranty. So yeah, Costco's tire warranty is not exactly set-and-forget. However, the coverage is impressive, and the installation & maintenance packages are hard to ignore, especially if you're a Costco member anyway. But if you're wondering how it compares to, say, Mavis and Discount Tire, well, that's what this piece is all about.