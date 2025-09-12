Are Michelin Tires At Costco The Same Quality As At Dealers?

Getting a good deal on tires at Costco can be easy if you're only focused on price, but what about quality? Just look at those big outlet malls. Sure, they promise cheap prices on name-brand goods, but you're actually getting what you pay for: Many companies produce low-cost, low-quality versions of their "real" retail products specifically for sale at outlet malls. So you may be spending less money, but you aren't actually saving any.

Well, the good news is, that's not an issue for Costco. Its Michelin tires have the same quality you'd get buying the same rubber at a fancy tire-and-wheel store. That's because Costco is able to keep its prices down using two economic strategies.

The first is leveraging its size to get discounts from products' manufacturers. For example, Michelin may have agreed to sell its tires to Costco for a lower price than to a local garage because it knows Costco will buy so many more of them. Remember, Michelin makes a lot more money selling 1,000 tires to Costco with a $1 profit per tire than it does selling 10 tires to a small mechanic at $5 profit.

Then there's Costco's own profit margins, which are exceedingly low. In fact, Costco's profit margin on tires — and most other things it sells — simply isn't that important for the bottom line. The retailer makes most of its money on membership fees.