A Costco Membership Could Be A Secret Weapon For Cheaper Car Repairs

No. The Costco discount program applies only to participating dealerships or service centers. A downside to the program is dealer location, which may be farther away than you'd like from where you live. "Now the catch would be where you are located, as far as how many places you have to choose from," said a user sbwl on the r/Costco auto parts discount subreddit. "For instance, my area only has one."

But Redditors on r/Costco have vouched for the 15% discount's validity. "Have been using this at the local Lexus dealership, and the best use is to present the coupon when you're picking up the car so they'll take off the full value at the end," said user kawi-bawi-bo. "Legit as I have used it several times at my car dealership for services," said Milas_WRX19.

And some users have used the Costco discount offer to receive comparable discounts from non-participating dealerships. "I even use it as a negotiation at other dealerships that don't officially take it (closer to my house) and get the discount," said user duckclucks. "TBH, most people use the auto program only for a negotiation starting point," said r/Costco user bassdrumer2.

As for parts-only purchases, be aware that the discount applies only to parts included in the list of discountable items. Redditors say that parts not eligible for the discount include tires, airbags, and oil changes, and the promo may not be eligible when combined with other incentives or discounts. For what it's worth, Interstate car batteries are cheaper at Costco anyway, and so are Costco's tire offerings.