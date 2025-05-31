General Motors Patents Electric Motorcycle In Blatant Pandering To Me Specifically

GM's design looks like something the company could manufacture to capitalize on the popularity of lightweight emotos like the Sur-Ron Light Bee — a patent application date of 2023 would put it right at the point when companies were taking notice of the small electric bikes — but this seems like a more commuter-focused design than the Sur-Ron's juvenile agility. The bike seems to have a hydraulic front brake but an unassisted lever for the rear, and the geometry alone points to a stabler bike than the Sur-Ron. Expect something more like BMW's CE02, a little electric scooter that would be absolutely fantastic if it had a removable battery. Maybe GM will learn that lesson here.

If this little bike ends up making it to market, it'll likely be a fantastic, lightweight way to bop around cities. It may not have the power or agility for stunting, but it doesn't really need to — bikes like this are invariably a fun time even at low speeds. GM is truly targeting me here, and in the process it's designed what I think could be its best vehicle since the C6 Corvette. Deck this out in a Compuware livery, and you may sell me on it right there.