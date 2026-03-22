GM Patents A 'Daisy Chain' Charger To Juice Up Multiple EVs At Once

According to the patent, each LPAP has three plugs: one that goes to either the DC charger or the previous LPAP in the series, one that charges the car, and one that goes to the next LPAP in the series. Each LPAP is also fitted with controllers that communicate with both the car and the main DC charging station. They can determine each EV's state of charge and battery voltage, so that the DC charger can prioritize how to distribute power to the multiple EVs. The system could potentially figure out the fastest way to get the cars charged, by prioritizing the cars with the highest voltages. Or maybe send the majority of its power to a car that's running desperately low, until it reaches a certain point and then distribute it more evenly.

At the moment, the fastest public DC charging stations you can find are capable of 400 kW charging. There are plenty of new EVs are capable of receiving 350 kW or higher, but 150 kW is the most common fast-charging speed. So, with GM's potential technology, could one 350-kW DC station charge two electric vehicles at around 150 kW each? If so, I think many customers would happily take that, rather than wait for a sole full-power charger to become available.