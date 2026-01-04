4 Telltale Signs Your Suspension Might Be Failing

Picture yourself sitting on a chair with one leg shorter than the others. Every bit of movement makes it wobble, creak, or sway to one side. It is anything but comfortable to sit in. That's kind of what a failing suspension feels like. In essence, both the chair and the car's suspension are designed to provide stability and comfort. A properly functioning suspension system is a major part of why these are the most comfortable cars ever built.

However, if the system fails, the car becomes borderline unusable and, at times, very unsafe. That's why knowing how a failing suspension system feels is one of the best ways to avoid these problems before they occur. There are many different types of systems on the market, all of which have their own pros and cons. However, the problems they all face typically manifest in comfort, stability, safety, and handling issues.

According to GSP North America, a major manufacturer and distributor of suspension components for the North American market, the suspension system comprises various key parts. These include the springs, shocks, struts, control arms, sway bar links, sway bars, ball joints, and bushings. Each of these can wear out, often showing up as one or more of the telltale signs your suspension may be failing. Here's what they are.