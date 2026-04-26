Why 5-60 Is Usually A Superior Performance Metric Than 0-60

Ah, the vaunted 0-to-60-mph test. We all know and love (or loathe) this car acceleration test metric -– even non-gearheads get the gist of why it exists. The prevailing wisdom is pretty straightforward: does a car leap off of the line quickly from a stop? Look up the 0-to-60 time, and you (kind of) have your answer. The test has been used for decades by automakers, journalists, and consumers alike as a de facto standard by which a vehicle's go-power is measured in a practical setting with slick, round numbers.

But is this really the best way to test a car's get-up-and-go capabilities? The consensus among enthusiasts and critics is pretty mixed in terms of when, where, or even why the 0-to-60 test is still used as a prominent performance benchmark by the auto industry and beyond. Here's where the 5-to-60 test comes into play.

The 5-to-60 — or rolling start – test measures acceleration like the 0-60 test, but the results often better reflect how a car acts in real-world driving situations, like pulling away from a stop in first gear. The 5-to-60 run can also be a better way to measure general low to midrange power, which can give you a better idea of a car's passing-and-merging abilities in addition to how quickly it can zoom away from a halt. So while the 5-to-60-mph metric likely won't replace the 0-to-60 run outright, it certainly has its place at the test track.