5 New Production Cars That Can Go 0-60 In Under 5 Seconds

Automotive fans are united in their love for high-performance machines. Following a new sporty vehicle's debut, enthusiasts want to know engine output, top speed, and, of course, 0-to-60-mph times. This is the quickest 0-to-60 time ever set by a production car, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which reportedly clocked in under 2 seconds, though this does come with an asterisk.

Getting a car that accelerates this quickly to 60 mph from the factory traditionally involves looking at European exotics from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, to name a few. But over the years, engine designs have continued to improve, incorporating turbocharger technology and providing more output at greater efficiency, among other advancements.

While exotics still have a hold on this sub-5-second group, some newcomers have stepped up, sporting lithium-ion batteries and electric motors and taking full advantage of the instant torque provided by electric powertrains. Though, for traditional horsepower purists, there are also some impressive combustion engines pulling off blistering acceleration times in new cars. That said, bear in mind that factory performance like this isn't cheap, regardless of what configuration is under the hood.