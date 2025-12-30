11 Factory Cars That Can Hit 60 MPH In 3 Seconds Or Less

It's a sad fact that we still don't have flying cars. But we have the next best thing — the democratization of sub-three-second factory cars. And, yeah, the fact that it's mainly because of electric motors and batteries is a hard pill to swallow for some. But, come on. You don't even need to spend six figures to have a sub-three-second car today and obliterate past hypercars in a straight line.

Um, yeah, straight line speed isn't everything. We at Jalopnik couldn't agree more. Luckily, most cars that hit the 60-mph mark in the two-second range are amazing to drive. These speed machines don't only break acceleration records, but also Nürburgring lap times. They offer drivers an experience that seemed unattainable just a decade ago. Race-car-like performance. Luxury-car comfort. And some have the audacity to say this is not the automotive golden era.

So we made a list to celebrate the frankly ridiculous speed today's performance vehicles offer — with a twist. We could've just put all the hypercars in one article and called it a day, but that would've been too easy. So, no Aspark, Rimac, Koenigsegg, or Bugatti. Instead, we'll give you cars you can (mostly) acquire through dealerships. Most of them are still out of reach for most people, but you'll definitely see them on the street — many times! And here's a spoiler: some don't even get help from electricity.