When Is A Car Too Old To Finance?

With the price of an average new car topping $50,000, something fresh and shiny from the factory isn't in the cards for everyone. But used cars aren't cheap either, with the typical secondhand vehicle selling for almost $27,000, according to CarGurus. For many, this means you'll need to take out a car loan even if you buy pre-owned. Of course, getting an older vehicle can make financing more manageable, but some lenders are more particular about which vehicles are eligible for loans.

When I sold cars, the banks we worked with had a hard cutoff of 10 model years for financing (and mileage restrictions also came into play, with the cutoff being around 100,000-120,000 miles). The 10-year limit still applies with some lenders today. That being said, cars are lasting longer — the average automobile on the road is nearly 13 years old – and even vehicles of this age may be out of reach for cash-only buyers. Something as mundane as an accident-free 2012 Toyota RAV4 with reasonable mileage will run $10,000-$12,000. Finance companies and dealers still want to do business, even if it means going beyond that 10-year standard. As a result, it's not difficult to find lenders that will offer loans on vehicles that could be up to 20 years old. Credit unions, like PenFed, are good options.

Of course, there may be hurdles to clear, such as vehicle condition, mileage limits, and clean titles. Lenders may also have minimum loan amounts, typically $5,000 or $10,000. Age and condition matter because the bank wants to know it can recover its money if you default on the loan. In other words, the car is collateral.