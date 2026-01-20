Near-Record Number Of Buyers Are Underwater On Their Trade-Ins, And They Owe Thousands Of Dollars

In another big win for fans of debt, new data from Edmunds says that car buyers are falling into a worrying cycle of negative equity on their cars. In the fourth quarter of 2025, just about 3-in-10 trade-ins were underwater — meaning the outstanding loan balance was actually higher than the value of the car. I'm no financial wiz (given what I pay monthly for rent), but even I can tell that isn't ideal.

All in all, 29.3% of all trade-ins toward new car purchases were underwater, and while that isn't an all-time high, it's damn close. Back in the first quarter of 2021 — during the Dog Days of the pandemic, that number hit 31.9%, CNBC reports. However, one record was hit: the amount of money owed. The average amount owed on trade-ins with negative equity hit $7,214, and more than one-in-four trade-ins had over $10,000 in negative equity. That's also a record.

Usually, when a buyer shows up at a dealer to trade in a car with negative equity, they either come up with the cash to pay the balance or they roll the debt into their new loan. I'm sure some of that contributes to the record number of $1,000-plus monthly loan payments we told you about recently.

It's a tough cycle to break, and that's why buyers with negative equity financed $11,453 more on average than other new vehicle buyers, according to data from Edmunds reported by CNBC. Buyers who decided to roll over negative equity in their new loans had an average monthly payment of $916 in Q4, which is a record high. That's monstrous compared to the $772 industry average. And to get these monthly installment loans down, these buyers are opting for longer terms, with about 40.7% of them opting for 84-month loans.