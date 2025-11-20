Hardcore Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Might Offer The Most Wing For The Money, And You Can Buy One In The U.S.

The changes that Hyundai made to turn the Elantra N into the Elantra N TCR Edition aren't all that extensive, but the standard car is so good that it simply didn't need much. The carbon rear wing steals the show when it comes to TCR Edition upgrades, but the car also gains four-piston monoblock front brake calipers that hide behind TCR-designed lightweight forged 19-inch alloy wheels specifically designed to clear those new larger brakes.

Hyundai upgraded some items in the interior, too, like ample Alcantara additions to the steering wheel, shifter, handbrake lever, and center console armrest. Front seat occupants also get the honor of securing themselves in place with Performance Blue seatbelts, and other Performance Blue features include the steering wheel top-center mark, and of course the exterior paint of the car. It also gains N Performance aluminum door sill plates, which have to add at least 100 horsepower, right?

Hyundai

If you have your heart set on an Elantra N TCR Edition, you might want to act fast because Hyundai says it will be a limited-production model. Prices have not been announced yet, but expect it to be around the low $40,000 mark.