Porsche Is 'Currently Evaluating' A New Hypercar
It's getting harder for Porsche to keep one-upping itself when it comes to flat-out performance initiatives. What's the point in a hypercar when the current 911 Turbo features 711 horsepower of hybrid-electric face-melting speed? Does power even matter anymore when a 518 horsepower 911 GT3 RS is faster around the Nürburgring Nordschleife than the 887 horsepower 918 Spyder? I guess there's a combination of factors behind Porsche's continued efforts to build a hypercar, as reported by Motor1. First, it's an engineering-focused company and the folks in charge of development are looking to push the envelope. Second, rich people have money to throw around and Porsche wants some of it.
In a statement released to our pals over at Motor1, Porsche's Product and Internal Communications Team Lead, Antonella Kontio, had this to say:
'Flagship projects like the Porsche 959, Carrera GT, or 918 Spyder are part of our DNA. We continue to invest in high-performance sports cars. One example is the recently presented 911 Turbo S. With 711 hp, the new top model, thanks to its biturbo T-Hybrid, is at supercar performance levels. Additionally, we are currently evaluating various vehicle concepts in the GT and hypercar segment. We will decide based on the wishes of our customers, who are always our focus.'
Porsche has traditionally been among the most profitable automobile companies on the face of the planet, but 2025 bucked that trend and saw the German automaker's margins drop significantly. With import tariffs, changing tides in China, new regulations in the EU that saw the brand's most popular model temporarily removed from the market, and an EV segment demand shift, Porsche is in a rough place. As a result, it seems the company will be doubling down on more profitable up-market models like its GT products, hypercars, and the long-rumored larger-than-Cayenne three-row SUV.
What's next?
The expansion of the Porsche lineup has been steady and resolute since the late 1990s. What once consisted of just 911 and Boxster has been joined by four SUVs, two sedans, and the Cayman. Adding another SUV and a hypercar would really flesh out the dealership's showroom offerings. There's something to be said for having a few different flagship models with massive profitability potential.
Porsche has really been dabbling with hypercars since the 918 Spyder left production over a decade ago. The 919 Street (top) was developed in secret for 2017, but didn't make its public debut until 2020 when the program had already been shelved. The all-electric Mission X was shown to the world in 2023, though was also shelved as electric hypercars failed to find excited buyers en masse. Just last year the company built a one-off street-legal version of its Daytona 24-winning 963 for Roger Penske's birthday. Could any of those have come to fruition? Absolutely. Will whatever comes next be faster and more technologically impressive than everything that came before it? Of course! How else would Porsche get a billionaire to fork over a few mil?
If Porsche is just now going through the process of considering a new hypercar, it will probably be quite some time before it hits the street. Maybe we'll see some prototypes running around in the next year or two, but I would wager we won't see a new Porsche hypercar delivered to customers until 2030. Maybe—though hopefully not—the company will even wait until the 50th anniversary of the 959's unveiling at the 1983 Frankfurt Motor Show to launch its next hypercar.
One thing is for sure, it'll need at least 1,300 horsepower to take the fight to McLaren's W1 or Ferrari's F80. Or Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X for that matter.