Porsche Is 'Currently Evaluating' A New Hypercar

The expansion of the Porsche lineup has been steady and resolute since the late 1990s. What once consisted of just 911 and Boxster has been joined by four SUVs, two sedans, and the Cayman. Adding another SUV and a hypercar would really flesh out the dealership's showroom offerings. There's something to be said for having a few different flagship models with massive profitability potential.

Porsche has really been dabbling with hypercars since the 918 Spyder left production over a decade ago. The 919 Street (top) was developed in secret for 2017, but didn't make its public debut until 2020 when the program had already been shelved. The all-electric Mission X was shown to the world in 2023, though was also shelved as electric hypercars failed to find excited buyers en masse. Just last year the company built a one-off street-legal version of its Daytona 24-winning 963 for Roger Penske's birthday. Could any of those have come to fruition? Absolutely. Will whatever comes next be faster and more technologically impressive than everything that came before it? Of course! How else would Porsche get a billionaire to fork over a few mil?

If Porsche is just now going through the process of considering a new hypercar, it will probably be quite some time before it hits the street. Maybe we'll see some prototypes running around in the next year or two, but I would wager we won't see a new Porsche hypercar delivered to customers until 2030. Maybe—though hopefully not—the company will even wait until the 50th anniversary of the 959's unveiling at the 1983 Frankfurt Motor Show to launch its next hypercar.

One thing is for sure, it'll need at least 1,300 horsepower to take the fight to McLaren's W1 or Ferrari's F80. Or Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X for that matter.