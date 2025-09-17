Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' May Fail To Stop At Railroad Crossings

If you think that we flesh-and-bone drivers can get impatient and make stupid decisions around railroad crossings, you haven't seen how reckless our supposedly digital betters can be. Tesla's "Full-Self Driving" software is seemingly unable to detect the lowered gate arms and flashing lights of a railroad crossing. Videos are being posted on social media of drivers having to intervene to prevent Tesla vehicles equipped with the semi-autonomous technology from plowing through crossing arms. The apparent fault has resulted in at least one car being clipped by a train.

These haven't been rare or anecdotal cases for Tesla EVs struggling to navigate crossings. NBC News found 40 recorded incidents since June 2023 and interviewed six drivers about their experiences at railroad crossings. In one interview, Italo Frigoli voiced his concern after his HW4-equipped 2025 Model Y tried to drive through a crossing near his North Texas home in June. Frigoli noted he was forced to slam on the brakes in clear weather conditions and no other traffic. He said, "I would think with flashing red lights the car should stop on its own. In future iterations of FSD, hopefully they'll code it to work and recognize the railroad crossings correctly."