Call Me A Luddite, But These Modern Features Only Seem To Make Cars Worse

We were promised flying cars by now, and even though our generation is used to disappointment, lackluster feelings about the cars-of-future-present have been magnified by an overabundance of modern car features that often feel like bugs in disguise. Why does my car beep furiously if I take my hand off the wheel? Why do I have to scroll through a touchscreen menu to turn on my rear defroster when a simple button used to do the job instantly?

We're not anti-progress — we grew up alongside it. My generation is the one that witnessed the rise of the internet, saw phones go from indestructible bricks to pocket-sized supercomputers, and embraced streaming over Saturday morning cartoons. We know the value of innovation. That said, we also remember when things were built to last and when technology felt like an upgrade instead of an obstacle.

So yes, while we appreciate smart technology, we also know when it's making life harder instead of easier. In my opinion, and I'm sure several will agree, here are a few modern car features that have overpromised and underdelivered in a big way.