Changing Your Car's Battery: Which Terminal To Disconnect First (And Why)

Swapping a car battery might seem like one of those basic maintenance tasks you can do blindfolded until sparks start flying, your stereo forgets who you are, and your car throws a tantrum. Most DIYers make one simple but critical mistake: not knowing which terminal to disconnect first. And no, this isn't just nerdy car trivia. Getting it wrong could erase vital data from the car's computer system, cause the car to idle and shift rough, or restart diagnostic checks to then light up the dreaded check engine light.

Now, cue the drum roll, spot the black wire, make sure it says "—" for negative and that's the one to remove first. But before you begin, turn off the ignition, keep the key aside, pop the hood, throw on gloves (corrosion doesn't care if it's your first time) and get a wrench, usually measuring between 8 and 10 millimeters. Want to save your radio presets and seat positions? Use a memory saver. Otherwise, enjoy setting the clock again like it's 1995.