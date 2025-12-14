Why Did Cars Switch From Distributors To Coil Packs?

Engines need spark plugs to burn their air/fuel mixture, and the spark plugs need a jolt of electricity to do their work. Older cars with conventional distributor-based ignition systems did it by sending voltage through an ignition coil and into the spark plugs. That system includes a distributor that disperses electricity, a rotor within the distributor that spins and routes power to the correct cylinder, and spark plug wires that send high-voltage electrical power to each plug in the cylinder head.

The power generation and distribution both happen in just a few milliseconds to keep the engine running. The system needs to generate sparks more quickly as you drive faster, but distributor systems tend to be less efficient at higher engine speeds. Moreover, the distributor and rotor can prematurely wear out, requiring frequent cleaning, tune-ups, and upkeep. Despite being around since the early 1900s, the old-school breaker-point and electronic systems had to eventually give way to coil packs using distributor-less ignition.

Whereas the old way requires a single ignition coil that produces electricity for all spark plugs, coil packs — or coil-on-plug systems — give each spark plug its respective ignition coil, eliminating the need for distributors, rotors, and spark plug wires. They also gained computer systems to distribute the sparks. Those sparks are stronger and more precise as a result, leading to better combustion, improved fuel economy, and lower emissions. The need for more powerful and efficient engines through potent, reliable, and detailed spark deliveries has rendered distributor-based ignition systems obsolete.