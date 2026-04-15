Mini X Vagabund Turned Two Countrymans Into Stylish Lifted Outdoor Stereos
Mini has presented a few thoroughly exciting design studies featuring its Mini Hardtop recently, as well as a factory-customized Mini JCW convertible, all of which hint at increased personalization and a colorful, creative future for the cheeky BMW-owned brand. Today though, Mini unveiled two one-off creative collaborations with Austrian design studio Vagabund, building off the brand's most popular model, the Countryman subcompact crossover.
They're designed as opposites, with one featuring a tasteful yet restrained silver, white, and beige color scheme, and the other featuring the classic black-on-black monochromatic motif. Both are designed specifically for outdoor sound projection, with external speakers replacing the rear-most side windows; the press release says this was done, "with community events in mind."
I think the coolest features from these design studies are their raised ride height, the 20-inch wheels, and the 3D-printed monoblock-style, speaker-inspired wheel covers. Mini, if by chance you are reading this, I'm begging you to sell a lifted, off-road-focused version of the Countryman using this ride height and blistered wheel arch design; they look sick, and you already have the rally heritage!
The speaker housings are made of granite, and each car has an external Walkman
The primary schtick for these two custom Countrymans is the concept of "the vehicle as a sound system." Each features external speakers that replace the rear-most side windows, with housings made from cast polymer granite, which is supposed to offer "precise and unadulterated sound reproduction." There are also tweeters and mid-range speakers integrated into the bodywork, and additional subwoofers in the rear to maximize sound production when the tailgate is open.
It wouldn't be a Mini without cheeky touches, so naturally each of these Countrymans feature Walkmans that are integrated into a 3D-printed housing opposite from the external speakers.
I think both of these show cars look great, and aside from the cute gimmicky external Walkman and speakers, I reckon their lifted suspension, wheel arch extensions, widened stance, and big wheels would make for the perfect Rallye Edition spec for the brand's best seller.
Vagabund is a design studio that specializes in designing customized cars and motorcycles. It has reimagined custom Porsche 944 and 924 Safaris, a Lada Niva, a 911 SC, a BMW 850i, and now the Mini Countryman. Their subtle, sophisticated approach lends itself to tasteful custom creations that still turn heads. These two show cars will debut at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, then "be brought closer to people live and in action across a wide range of platforms." Here's hoping some of these design ideas make it to production.