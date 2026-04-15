Mini X Vagabund Turned Two Countrymans Into Stylish Lifted Outdoor Stereos

Mini has presented a few thoroughly exciting design studies featuring its Mini Hardtop recently, as well as a factory-customized Mini JCW convertible, all of which hint at increased personalization and a colorful, creative future for the cheeky BMW-owned brand. Today though, Mini unveiled two one-off creative collaborations with Austrian design studio Vagabund, building off the brand's most popular model, the Countryman subcompact crossover.

They're designed as opposites, with one featuring a tasteful yet restrained silver, white, and beige color scheme, and the other featuring the classic black-on-black monochromatic motif. Both are designed specifically for outdoor sound projection, with external speakers replacing the rear-most side windows; the press release says this was done, "with community events in mind."

I think the coolest features from these design studies are their raised ride height, the 20-inch wheels, and the 3D-printed monoblock-style, speaker-inspired wheel covers. Mini, if by chance you are reading this, I'm begging you to sell a lifted, off-road-focused version of the Countryman using this ride height and blistered wheel arch design; they look sick, and you already have the rally heritage!