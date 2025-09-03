Mini Unveils Two Achingly Cool Custom JCWs In Partnership With Deus Ex Machina

Modern Minis are known for their whimsical, light-hearted take on a classic recipe, with cheeky touches like toggle switches, British flag taillights, and a retro gauge design, but the brand just dropped two custom John Cooper Works models that flip that script. Built in partnership with the Australian tastemakers from the Deus Ex Machina lifestyle brand, the two cars feature custom widebodies, bold paint schemes, and interiors that are fit for some serious racing. While both Minis are JCWs, they are powered by different fuel sources: one is electric and the other is internal combustion.

Ironically, Mini says the striking switches and traditional levers emphasize the mechanical character of both cockpits, but the production JCWs are notably not mechanical, with electronic parking brakes and exclusively automatic transmissions. Regardless of their relatively clouded likeness to the Minis that customers can buy, these two concepts look totally stunning, with touches of modern, brutalist, even steampunk motifs in their designs. As a Mini owner and unapologetic Mini fan, I really hope some of the details on these concepts make their way to production or even the aftermarket, because they're just so cool.