Mini Unveils Two Achingly Cool Custom JCWs In Partnership With Deus Ex Machina
Modern Minis are known for their whimsical, light-hearted take on a classic recipe, with cheeky touches like toggle switches, British flag taillights, and a retro gauge design, but the brand just dropped two custom John Cooper Works models that flip that script. Built in partnership with the Australian tastemakers from the Deus Ex Machina lifestyle brand, the two cars feature custom widebodies, bold paint schemes, and interiors that are fit for some serious racing. While both Minis are JCWs, they are powered by different fuel sources: one is electric and the other is internal combustion.
Ironically, Mini says the striking switches and traditional levers emphasize the mechanical character of both cockpits, but the production JCWs are notably not mechanical, with electronic parking brakes and exclusively automatic transmissions. Regardless of their relatively clouded likeness to the Minis that customers can buy, these two concepts look totally stunning, with touches of modern, brutalist, even steampunk motifs in their designs. As a Mini owner and unapologetic Mini fan, I really hope some of the details on these concepts make their way to production or even the aftermarket, because they're just so cool.
Two distinct personalities
Deus' JCW Electric is called The Skeg, and it's meant to embody a clean, minimalist style that Mini says draws on materials, technologies, and philosophies from the world of surfing. Its custom fiberglass elements on the roof, front, rear, and interior look industrial and abstract, and it has roof straps to tether surfboards to.
Then there's the gas-powered one, called The Machina, which was designed with Mini's long history of motorsport in mind. Its hood-mounted auxiliary light pod harkens back to Mini's rally heritage, and the rear diffuser, widened fenders, and Can-Am-style rear spoiler all make sure onlookers know it's ready to race. The interior is stripped down to the basics, both to save weight and to look mean as hell.
Deus Ex Machina was founded in 2006, initially to sell customized motorcycle parts, but it later morphed into a lifestyle brand that is self-described as "a shrine to 'run-what-you-brung' resourcefulness and street-honest industrial art." That nicely describes the brand's collaboration with Mini, as both customized JCWs tastefully merge the chic, minimalist lines of the F66 Mini JCW and the J01 JCW Electric with an industrial theme that still celebrates Mini's dedication to driving enjoyment. The two brands will also launch a new apparel collection called Mini x Deus at the IAA in Munich on September 8.