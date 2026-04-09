Mini Built A One-Of-One Custom JCW Convertible, Possibly Foreshadowing Increased Factory Customization Options

This custom JCW Convertible features, "a midnight black and custom-tinted metallic green two-tone exterior, hand-sprayed and clear-coated in the form of a custom design where the left and right sides are color-inverted, creating a diagonal color split across the entire exterior." The interior has green stitching, painted belt covers, custom accent bands, and a bespoke MINI.01 badge motif throughout. It was created by the team at Mini's Oxford Plant in collaboration with Mini's own designers, so it's not a wrap, and it's not an aftermarket job; it's factory.

Mini is owned by BMW, which also happens to own another British car brand that features some of the most customizable cars on sale: Rolls-Royce. BMW is also known to foster some pretty notable customization options to some of its special edition vehicles, but Rolls really knows how to master custom cars. Mini USA's head of marketing, product, and strategy, Kate Alini said, "Our owners see their MINI as more than just a car, and for many, it becomes a canvas for self-expression shaped into a true reflection of their personality."

Mini

Referring to Mini's predilection for customization, the Mini-only website Motoring File said, "The brand often experiments in small, deliberate steps before committing to larger changes. This feels like one of those moments. A quiet test, dressed up as a singular creation." It also reports on whispers that this custom car is a signal of Mini opening the floodgates for increased customer customization in the future. Here's hoping it is.