If You Get A Dashcam For Insurance Reasons, Don't Forget They're Not Always A Plus

The roads are seemingly full of careless drivers these days, so it makes perfect sense that you would wish to install a dashcam. If someone pulls out in front of you or reverses into your vehicle outside of Walmart, you want to be able to capture their license plate and then demonstrate that it absolutely wasn't you who was at fault to your insurance company.

It all sounds perfectly logical, yet here we are telling you that a dashcam won't automatically solve your insurance problems. Note that we aren't saying buying a dashcam is a bad idea. It's just that they aren't the saving grace people seem to think they are when it comes to making insurance claims.

First of all, while a dashcam may indeed be used when making a claim, the footage can equally be used to point out flaws in your own driving, too. Secondly, if the dashcam you've purchased isn't the highest quality, you might find the footage to be too blurry or grainy to use, effectively rendering your purchase useless — so ensure you avoid cheap dashcams. The same is true if the camera isn't angled correctly, and it ends up missing a key part of the accident. Oh, and even if you do have one of the best dashcams on the market, there's still little chance that it will help reduce your insurance premiums.