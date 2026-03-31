Avoid Cheap Amazon Dashcams, Consumer Reports Says These Are Better Options

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The dashcam market is growing, with survey data from AutoInsurance.com showing that 36% of drivers without one are looking to make a purchase in the next year. One of the most compelling reasons to get on board with the dashcam craze is to provide a reliable witness in the event another motorist attempts to deceive you and the insurance company. For example, consider this insurance fraud attempt captured in broad daylight, and what could've happened without video proof.

The trouble is that build quality, the number of features, and ease of use can vary considerably between different dashcam models. This makes shopping for one a complex and potentially costly endeavor where you could end up with a dud if you're not careful.

Fortunately, Consumer Reports (CR) has evaluated various dashcams, identifying five as the best models for 2026. While the cameras CR picked cost between $100 and $480, they all have a few things in common: a GPS feature, video resolution beyond 1080p, and a display that'll allow you to view recorded video on the unit itself.