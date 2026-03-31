Avoid Cheap Amazon Dashcams, Consumer Reports Says These Are Better Options
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The dashcam market is growing, with survey data from AutoInsurance.com showing that 36% of drivers without one are looking to make a purchase in the next year. One of the most compelling reasons to get on board with the dashcam craze is to provide a reliable witness in the event another motorist attempts to deceive you and the insurance company. For example, consider this insurance fraud attempt captured in broad daylight, and what could've happened without video proof.
The trouble is that build quality, the number of features, and ease of use can vary considerably between different dashcam models. This makes shopping for one a complex and potentially costly endeavor where you could end up with a dud if you're not careful.
Fortunately, Consumer Reports (CR) has evaluated various dashcams, identifying five as the best models for 2026. While the cameras CR picked cost between $100 and $480, they all have a few things in common: a GPS feature, video resolution beyond 1080p, and a display that'll allow you to view recorded video on the unit itself.
The dashcam models Consumer Reports recommends
The most economical option at $99, the Rexing V1-4K Ultra, makes the list largely on account of its solid video quality during the day. However, it didn't receive favorable marks regarding setup or expansion, with only an adhesive mount for installation and an inability to add cameras.
Starting at just $10 more is the Rove R2-4K Pro, which not only scores high in terms of daytime picture quality, but also for its straightforward setup process — with both adhesive mounts and a suction cup, securing this unit is a bit easier. It features a 2.4-inch built-in display, equal to that of the Rexing V1-4K Ultra. Unfortunately, much like the Rexing model, the Rove R2-4K Pro can't expand with additional cameras and also requires a hardwiring kit (purchased separately) to use more advanced features such as motion activation and parking mode.
The Viofo A119 V3 is priced at $119.99, while the priciest on the list, the Nextbase 622GW, is starting at $249.99 (the price can climb to $480 once you factor in add-ons). Both excel at image quality during the day and deliver decent picture quality at night. The knocks against these models include a lack of a suction cup (only adhesive is provided for installation), the requirement of a smartphone app for setup (in the case of the Nextbase), and the absence of a hardwire kit.
The top model to come out of CR's dashcam tests is the Redtiger F7NP Basic, which starts at a reasonable $129.99 and seems to provide the best all-around experience. In addition to excellent daytime image quality, it has a 3.2-inch screen, includes a hardwiring kit, and offers multiple installation options.
What to look for when shopping for a good dashcam
If you do any research on dashcams, you'll notice it's not just CR recommending certain models, but a ton of other outlets as well. The abundance of this online advice and the fact that the same models aren't favored across different sites can become overwhelming. Fortunately, there are a few things to look for when evaluating a dashcam yourself and deciding what will work best for you.
While you can find less expensive alternatives that offer lower video resolutions, the most critical function of a dashcam is to capture a clear and detailed picture. With 4K, you're capturing a little over 8 million pixels, or four times the number of pixels of 1080p. If your dashcam happens to film something significant, such as an accident or potential criminal act, you'll want to be able to clearly identify a license plate number or the physical characteristics of those involved in order for the footage to be useful. Case in point: in 2023, a dashcam captured a woman running into a car in a possible carjacking attempt, which resulted in a law enforcement investigation.
While some products on the market list a plethora of features on the box, you'll need to ensure they aren't hidden behind a monthly subscription paywall. Take, for instance, this Costco dashcam that tackles many pain points but reviewers still hate it, mostly due to its aggressive feature paywall. In this particular case, only the most basic operations function without a subscription, costing customers nearly $20 extra per month to use everything advertised on the unit.