The Pros And Cons Of Turbocharging Vs. Supercharging

Who doesn't like naturally aspirated engines? Their surgical throttle response, linear power delivery, and outstanding sound will always resonate with enthusiasts. But what if your goal is to extract every bit of power? Forced induction simply has no equal. Heck, people are pushing Supra 3.0-liter 2JZs to 3,000 horsepower — a figure that is virtually unattainable in a naturally aspirated engine. So, unsurprisingly, those that want more speed prefer forced induction.

There is another divide in the forced induction community — the turbocharger versus supercharger debate, which has been brewing for over a century. Now, both camps have valid arguments, and both technologies have their merits. Ultimately, it's about what you prefer as a driver. However, turbochargers dominate the new car market. Apart from select sports cars, most new "boosted' vehicles are equipped with turbocharged engines. This trend is set to continue, with turbos on track to overtake naturally aspirated engines within the decade.

So let's have a closer look at the pros and cons of superchargers and turbochargers, along with electric turbochargers, which aim to solve many of the limitations of both systems.