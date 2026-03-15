What's The Performance Difference Between Catted And Catless Downpipes?

Horsepower is important. That's why you're doing those mods under the hood. You're trying to get as many of those ponies as you can out of your turbocharged engine by increasing airflow as much as possible. So why not get a catless downpipe and remove all obstacles to airflow, like that pesky catalytic converter? Wouldn't that get you the most power?

Possibly, but in the U.S. there's the matter of complying with federal and, depending where you live, state law. Installing a catless downpipe (a downpipe without a catalytic converter) would render your car illegal to drive on the street anywhere in America. Also, catted downpipes (downpipes with catalytic converters) do more than just help you pass emissions tests. They also muffle engine noise and remove the smell that would come from untreated exhaust.

And does installing catless downpipes really result in more power than installing an aftermarket catted ones? While you'll see more horsepower compared to stock catted downpipes, data suggests that any gains in horsepower over aftermarket catted downpipes are negligible, at best. In fact, you may not experience more horsepower at all.

Cost savings are not all that cut-and-dried, either. Sure, catted downpipes retail for a lot more than catless. But catless downpipes may not save you much in the long run, especially when you take into account the tuning and maintenance costs. It's similar to the question of whether straight piping your car is a good idea.