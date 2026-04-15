For me, the answer is clear — I'm always most excited to see Bugattis. Really any Bugatti, but especially Veyrons. Luckily, I actually see Bugattis pretty damn often in LA, and it never gets old. In fact, last weekend I saw three of them: a regular Chiron, a Chiron Super Sport 300+, and an early Veyron 16.4 coupe. It was that last car that I was the most excited by, as the black-on-black Veyron in question has eluded me for the six years I've lived here. It's not taken out very often and very rarely parks, and every time it's been out for a drive I've been out of town, or on the other side of the city, or I missed it by just a few minutes. It was a delight to finally get to see it parked on the street.

My spot of the Chiron SS you see above was made even sweeter by the Mercedes-AMG G63 behind it, which is my other example of cars that get me excited to spot. No matter what sort of G-wagen it is, seeing one of the boxy Benzes always puts a smile on my face, so much so that I have an Instagram account dedicated to G-wagen spotting.

What about you, wonderful Jalopnik reader? What cars are you always excited to spot? I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.