What Cars Are You Always Excited To Spot?
As I'm sure many enthusiasts will relate, one of my favorite pastimes is to go carspotting. Whether I'm just casually scanning the streets while running errands or hanging out with friends, or if I've left my apartment with the explicit purpose of spotting things out and about, my eyes and brain are constantly on the hunt for cool cars. It's a big reason why I love living in Los Angeles — the car culture here is incredible, and you truly never know what you're going to see on any given day.
That brings me to my question for today: What cars are you always excited to spot? Maybe this is your absolute favorite model that you get excited for no matter the spec or situation. It could be cars you rarely see that cause you to run down the street for a photo anytime you see one, or maybe it's a specific car that lives in your neighborhood that always makes you smile. I'll accept answers of more than one car, and bonus points if you share your own photos of the cars in question.
My favorites
For me, the answer is clear — I'm always most excited to see Bugattis. Really any Bugatti, but especially Veyrons. Luckily, I actually see Bugattis pretty damn often in LA, and it never gets old. In fact, last weekend I saw three of them: a regular Chiron, a Chiron Super Sport 300+, and an early Veyron 16.4 coupe. It was that last car that I was the most excited by, as the black-on-black Veyron in question has eluded me for the six years I've lived here. It's not taken out very often and very rarely parks, and every time it's been out for a drive I've been out of town, or on the other side of the city, or I missed it by just a few minutes. It was a delight to finally get to see it parked on the street.
My spot of the Chiron SS you see above was made even sweeter by the Mercedes-AMG G63 behind it, which is my other example of cars that get me excited to spot. No matter what sort of G-wagen it is, seeing one of the boxy Benzes always puts a smile on my face, so much so that I have an Instagram account dedicated to G-wagen spotting.
What about you, wonderful Jalopnik reader? What cars are you always excited to spot? I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.