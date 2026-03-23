Electric Turbos: Are They A Gimmick?

The short story here is that, no, electric turbochargers are not gimmicks. They're the real deal, with the ability to noticeably boost power and improve efficiency compared to the typical turbo units. But a bigger question may be whether these things are turbochargers at all. Remember, the classic definition of a turbo involves the concept of using exhaust gas to spin a turbine, which then compresses fresh air and forces it into the motor. With more air meeting more fuel, the result is more power. Yet what differentiates an electric turbo is that it actually doesn't have to use exhaust gas to get the job done — it can rely on electricity instead.

Now, to be clear, the so-called electric turbochargers used in cars like the Porsche 911 Turbo S are engineered to use both exhaust gas and electricity in concert. For instance, an inherent problem with typical turbos is that it takes a certain amount of time between when you press on the accelerator and when the exhaust gases build up enough for the spinning turbine to make a noticeable difference in performance. Yet a key benefit of electricity is that it gets the turbo up to speed with no lag. Then, once the exhaust-gas pressure does get high enough, the unit can turn off the electricity and run in the traditional turbo manner.

How does that come together on the road? Well, the '26 Turbo S, now also packing Porsche's T-Hybrid system to go with its two electric turbochargers, can leverage 701 horsepower to race to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds (with the Sport Chrono pack) and hit a top speed of 200 mph (on summer tires). It has a 14-second-quicker Nürburgring time than its predecessor, too.