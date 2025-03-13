We Found Your Midlife Crisis, And Someone Already Put The Stripes On For You

The Chevrolet Corvette has paced the field at the Indianapolis 500 more times than any other car in history, bringing the field of 33 to the green in a whopping 21 separate events. For the 1998 running of the famed 500-mile race Chevrolet dressed up the C5-generation Corvette convertible in an eye-catching yellow-over-purple motif that simply could not have been borne of any era other than the late 1990s. The fluttering almost-airbrushed-look checkered flag sets off the car's look perfectly, but the retina-searingly bright yellow wheels are absolutely my favorite part. You can buy this particular car right now from Switchcars in Twinsburg, Ohio, just in time for summer. Hell, in just a couple months you can drive it to the Indy 500 again, and watch one of the coolest races in the world. Looking this ostentatiously cool will only cost you $25,980, and you'll be among the most attention grabbing cars in whatever parking lot you happen to be in. This is my favorite of the Pace Car Edition Corvettes, by a long shot. A bargain at twice the price, perhaps?

Just 1,163 examples of the commemorative pace car were built, and this is one of just 547 of them to be equipped with a manual transmission. If you subscribe to Corvette Guy logic, you can probably drill down and find a way to consider this a one-of-one, because it was assembled by Bart on a Tuesday when he packed nothing but devilled eggs for lunch. There isn't another one like it anywhere in the world! You can make up any scenario you want and everyone who listens to your rarity ramble will inherently believe you because it doesn't matter and they don't care.

Switchcars

Just imagine sitting your tush in that supple bright yellow late-1990s General Motors leather and punching all of those incredible buttons on the dash. Who doesn't have nostalgia for that? With just 36,000 miles on the odometer and recently recovered seats, the interior of this machine looks about as fresh as they come. You can just picture sitting there with 345 horsepower under your right foot and the wind blowing through the best hairline a flight to Turkey can buy, can't you?