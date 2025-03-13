We Found Your Midlife Crisis, And Someone Already Put The Stripes On For You
The Chevrolet Corvette has paced the field at the Indianapolis 500 more times than any other car in history, bringing the field of 33 to the green in a whopping 21 separate events. For the 1998 running of the famed 500-mile race Chevrolet dressed up the C5-generation Corvette convertible in an eye-catching yellow-over-purple motif that simply could not have been borne of any era other than the late 1990s. The fluttering almost-airbrushed-look checkered flag sets off the car's look perfectly, but the retina-searingly bright yellow wheels are absolutely my favorite part. You can buy this particular car right now from Switchcars in Twinsburg, Ohio, just in time for summer. Hell, in just a couple months you can drive it to the Indy 500 again, and watch one of the coolest races in the world. Looking this ostentatiously cool will only cost you $25,980, and you'll be among the most attention grabbing cars in whatever parking lot you happen to be in. This is my favorite of the Pace Car Edition Corvettes, by a long shot. A bargain at twice the price, perhaps?
Just 1,163 examples of the commemorative pace car were built, and this is one of just 547 of them to be equipped with a manual transmission. If you subscribe to Corvette Guy logic, you can probably drill down and find a way to consider this a one-of-one, because it was assembled by Bart on a Tuesday when he packed nothing but devilled eggs for lunch. There isn't another one like it anywhere in the world! You can make up any scenario you want and everyone who listens to your rarity ramble will inherently believe you because it doesn't matter and they don't care.
Just imagine sitting your tush in that supple bright yellow late-1990s General Motors leather and punching all of those incredible buttons on the dash. Who doesn't have nostalgia for that? With just 36,000 miles on the odometer and recently recovered seats, the interior of this machine looks about as fresh as they come. You can just picture sitting there with 345 horsepower under your right foot and the wind blowing through the best hairline a flight to Turkey can buy, can't you?
BUY BARB A CORBETTE, GOBBLESS
Imagine driving this on a late June Friday evening to get ice cream with the top down. The sun has already started to dip behind the trees, the sky is clear and tinted a pale pink, it's a calm day and the temperature is hovering right around 82 degrees. You're decked out in fresh New Balances and Oakleys. Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden is playing on the Delco Electronics. There's an incredible Chevrolet LS1 engine just waiting for you to put your foot down on the loud pedal to complement the chorus with its Borla axle-back aftermarket exhaust. This is your dream, this is your wish, this is your fantasy. Vroom. There isn't a cooler person in the tri-state area than you, in your Corvette, right now. Come on, that could be you.
This particular example is on offer from a friend of mine who spent the last year getting this car into perfect shape. Fresh tires and all the maintenance the car needed are already out of the way, and you can just drop your cheeks into the seat and drive away. You're in for a summer treat if you go buy this rad dad machine.