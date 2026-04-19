Four Turbocharged Production Cars Existed In 1978, And Two Of Them Were Buicks

While some auto-industry innovations come and go, turbocharging tech has proven its worth and is absolutely here to stay. While the technology won favor in the late 1970s and '80s as a way of boosting performance, turbochargers are now favored for their ability to produce more efficient engines, which don't drink as much fuel as their older, naturally aspirated counterparts.

So the industry owes a lot of thanks to the early heroes of turbocharging tech success, and while some of them are well-celebrated — think Saab 99 and Porsche 911 Turbo — two Buicks joined these models in 1978 with turbos under the hood. Yet they seem to be all but forgotten today. Well, it's time to shine a little spotlight on them.

The models in question are the Regal Sport Coupe and the LeSabre Sport Coupe. Notice that Buick wasn't shouting from the rooftops about the new tech under the hood — while both the Saab and Porsche proudly boast "Turbo" in their names, the Buicks instead get "Sport." Perhaps Buick was anxious about how the American public would respond to turbo tech.

Wizardry, science, and magic — all are terms Buick used to advertise the new boosted models in 1970s advertisements, and while we might chuckle at such ads today, turbochargers really were that new and exciting at the time. Outside of Buick dealers, your only other options in 1978 were those two rather exotic imports.