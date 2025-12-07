When (And Why) Did Cars Switch From Leaded To Unleaded Fuel?

The automobile itself traces its roots back to the late 19th century. Gas stations came about later, though, and people had to work a little harder to get gas up until that point.

The first drive-in gas station opened up in 1913, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ten years later, at a filling station in Dayton, Ohio, the very first gallon of a new type of fuel — leaded gasoline — was sold. Lead was added to gas as a way of increasing the performance of the engines it powered, and it sure worked well. But as we now know, lead exposure has some particularly nasty consequences.

As it happens, there were warnings about such side effects early on, but leaded gas continued to power our cars for years. On January 1, 1996, leaded gas was officially eliminated altogether. In its place sat unleaded gas, which had hit the scene roughly 20 years prior to leaded gas' disappearance. So what happened in the 73 years between the introduction and formal removal of leaded gas, why did it take the industry so long to move on, and what are the consequences for cars designed to run on the older fuel in today's unleaded world?