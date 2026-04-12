Virginia Bans Renewal Of Robert E. Lee License Plates Because We Don't Celebrate Losers

If you live outside the U.S. and aren't familiar with our history, you may have a hard time understanding why a state government would issue plates that celebrate a traitorous general who led a rebellion against his own country and lost. I wish I had a good answer for you, but the propaganda campaign that became known as the Lost Cause of the Confederacy is a complicated issue. Instead, I'd recommend reading "The Myth of the Lost Cause and Civil War History" by Gary W. Gallagher and Alan T. Nolan, then following it up with "Dixie's Daughters: The United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Preservation of Confederate Culture" by Karen L. Cox.

But those books really only explain the Lost Cause, not how the state ended up selling Lost Cause merchandise that directly enriched a neo-Confederate organization. That's because Virginia allows colleges and universities, fraternities and sororities, municipalities, and special interest groups to sponsor new specialty plate designs. The state requires organizations that want their own plates jump through several hoops, including obtaining at least 450 prepaid applications for the design, and the Department of Motor Vehicles says to expect the process to take two years, but pretty much anyone can do it.

So-called "revenue sharing" license plates in Virginia have a $25 annual plate fee; "After 1,000 qualifying plate sales," the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says, "DMV will return $15 of every $25 collected annually to the designated entity." That's assuming the revenue sharing organization holds one of a number of different statuses in the state, such as being an institute of higher education or — as in the case of the Sons of Confederate Veterans' Virginia division – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

While an application could always be rejected, you won't find official bans on certain types of organizations going through the process, and the state has a history of approving plate designs submitted by controversial groups. Back in 2015, Virginia did ban an SCV plate, but that was only because the design included a Confederate flag. When they resubmitted a design that lacked their favorite flag, that one was approved.