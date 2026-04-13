Automakers Are Eating Nearly $8,000 In Incentives On Their EVs Just To Sell Them

The price gap between electric vehicles and their gas-powered counterparts just hit its lowest levels ever as March's average EV transaction price dropped to just a tick over $54,500. That's good news for you, me, and whoever else is looking to get into the gas-free lifestyle — especially as fuel prices remain elevated — but this pricing progress doesn't come without significant concessions from automakers.

March marked the third straight month of decline for EV average transaction prices, as they fell 2.8% to $54,508, according to data from Cox Automotive. That brought prices just a bit closer to the ATP of internal combustion-powered vehicles, which hit $49,275 in March — up 3.5% year-over-year. That means there's only about a $5,800 difference between EVs and ICE vehicles at this point. The issue is, in order to hit these prices and get sales moving, automakers had to slap extra large incentives on their EVs. In March, the average incentive for a new EV hit 14.6% of the ATP, which works out to be nearly $8,000.

While 14.6% off on incentives is only a slight tick-up from the 14.2% EVs were getting in February, $8,000 of cash on the hood represents nearly twice the industry average. During the same period last year, when the $7,500 federal EV tax credit was still intact, the average incentive package for a new EV was 12.9% of the APT, Cox Auto says.