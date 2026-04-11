The Mythical Cheap Tesla Could Hurt Already Ailing Margins At The Company
Rumors are once again swirling that Tesla is working on some sort of low-cost entry-level vehicle to sit below the Model 3 and Model Y. We've seen this song and dance before, and CEO Elon Musk has even called a cheap Tesla "pointless" in the past, but I suppose we should still talk about what it could mean for the company, and, well, it's a mixed bag. Investors feel that it could certainly help with the slowing demand the automaker is facing, but it could have the adverse effect of hurting already struggling profit margins.
Such a car would be a clear sign that Tesla is getting more serious about China. It's getting killed over there by lower-cost, homegrown competition, and that's why — if this thing makes production — it's likely to be produced there first. The issue is, there may not be enough people clamoring for a new, cheap Tesla to make it worth the investment. As one analyst told Reuters, "Demand, not supply, is the bottleneck." Ouch.
They added that a cheaper vehicle would only make financial sense for the Austin, Texas-based automaker if it could maintain a mid-teens profit margin while also increasing margins. It's quite a risk, because there are already clear cracks in the facade. Tesla built over 50,000 more vehicles than it delivered in the first quarter of 2026 — its widest gap in at least four years. It clearly points to the idea that either demand for Musk's EVs is stagnating, or that Tesla is overestimating its own demand.
Last year, Tesla's margins were squeezed when it introduced lower-cost versions of the Model 3 and Model Y called the "Standard," which decontented the cars and cut $5,000 from their base prices. The company has since rebranded those vehicles to the Model 3 and Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive. It doesn't seem to have done enough to win folks over, though — especially in the wake of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit being killed by President Donald Trump. Of course, Musk only has himself to blame for that one.
The cheap Tesla
Right now, not too much is known about the rumored cheap Tesla. However, a handful of sources who spoke with Reuters in a separate story earlier this week said that it wouldn't be based on an existing model like the "Rear-Wheel Drive" cars. It's also going to be pretty damn small — just 14 feet in length, if these sources are correct. That means it'll be roughly the same size as a 2027 Chevy Bolt.
There's no real word on pricing right now. As it stands, the cheapest Tesla, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, starts at $38,630, including destination. So, whatever comes below it would certainly undercut it by a good amount. Only time will tell if it can hit that magical $25,000 mark that Musk promised all those years ago.
As we reported, the car is expected to save on costs by using a smaller battery and a single electric drive motor. It's also expected to weigh about 3,300 pounds — about 300 pounds less than a Bolt.
It remains to be seen what sort of role this new, hypothetical car would play in Tesla's autonomy ambitions. After all, Muck said it was pointless all those years ago because Tesla was focused on autonomy. If it does come out, I'm sure there will be some gimmick about it not having a steering wheel at some point. You can bet on it.
There are a lot of variables at play here, including the biggest one: Musk himself.